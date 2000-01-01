Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted siege shockwave
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:44 AM   #1
big dawg
Robot Master
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Regina
Posts: 767
Wanted siege shockwave
Looking for a loose shockwave. Hoping to pay less than retail. Maybe $45 shipped (SK).
big dawg is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Figures Lot - Starscream, Bumblebee, Sideswipe And Barricade
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron trilogy Netflix Hotlink + Heatstroke + heartburn
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cyclonus 1986 Hasbro Takara Purple
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS OMEGA SUPREME Body/Tank only Super Nice but not working.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.