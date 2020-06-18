|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot Shot
Friend site and sponsor Entertainment Earth*have updated their Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 listing
*with new stock images of all figures. This* wave brings us two new Rescan molds: Optimus Prime Hot Rod Hot Hot Shot F1 Fun and nice toys for young Rescue Bots Academy fans. This wave is expected for release in July this year. Check the new stock images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot Shot F1 New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca