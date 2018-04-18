|
Dream Factory Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster Color Prototype
Via Dream Factory On Weibo
*we have a look at the first color prototype of their upcoming*Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster. Dream Factory is bringing the DOTM Wreckers trio for your collections. Roadbuster looks very sharp and detailed on his alt mode, heavily armored and with awesome details all over the car (logos and marks). No robot mode shown yet, but according to pictures of previous releases like Topspin
, we can see that they are like big Deluxes, slightly smaller than the new MPM Bumblebee. Ideal to display next to Leader Class Optimus Prime for example. You can check » Continue Reading.
