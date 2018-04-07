Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toyline Listing With Titan Changers



We are now receiving more and more listings from the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. This new listing came our way from South Asia, where the distribution process is undergoing a significant yet welcoming change. It is worth noting that the Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline is a full-on gimmick line. An earlier report which came to us from UK states that the “Main Line” is absorbed into the current Studio Series. While we are already familiar with most toys on this new listing, this is the first time we are hearing about the*Transformers: Bumblebee movie Titan Changers since
