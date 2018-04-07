Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,114

New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toyline Listing With Titan Changers





We are now receiving more and more listings from the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. This new listing came our way from South Asia, where the distribution process is We are now receiving more and more listings from the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. This new listing came our way from South Asia, where the distribution process is undergoing a significant yet welcoming change . It is worth noting that the Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline is a full-on gimmick line. An earlier report which came to us from UK states that the “Main Line” is absorbed into the current Studio Series. While we are already familiar with most toys on this new listing, this is the first time we are hearing about the*Transformers: Bumblebee movie Titan Changers since





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.