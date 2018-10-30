|
Hasbro Transformers Panels European Tour, Next Stop: Lucca Comics and Games 2018, Tom
Lucca Comics and Games
*reminds us of a third consecutive European convention Hasbro brand panel, this one happening tomorrow at 4pm Italy*time
*and featuring*Associate Brand Manager (Transformers) Ran Sun! Are you attending this convention? What reveals are you hoping for that could possibly best those we first covered for you right here in these very pages last weekend from MCM London Comic Con and Paris Comic Con? Will we finally see Studio Series Dark of the Moon Megatron in all his glory? Or perhaps a full color, fully assembled Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Devastator? While you ponder these » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Transformers Panels European Tour, Next Stop: Lucca Comics and Games 2018, Tomorrow!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.