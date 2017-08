Titans Return Wave 6 Deluxe Slugslinger Found at Australian Retail

Australia is on a role for sightings, and today we have an exciting release to share. According to Griffin-of-oz from the 2005 boards and Justowen from the Ozformers Facebook group , Titans Return Slugslinger with Caliburst has been found at a Myer store in Australia. Slugslinger is the sole new figure in the sixth wave of deluxe figures in the Titans Return line. Hopefully, a US release won't be far behind.