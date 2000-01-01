Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-TRANSBOTS Mm-ix Klaatu G1 Cosmos XTB
Today, 05:53 PM
#
1
Bnz Toy
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Beautiful BC
Posts: 145
X-TRANSBOTS Mm-ix Klaatu G1 Cosmos XTB
Transformed once and back. Selling 100% complete with all box/instructions/accessories. Taken from box to my display and back into box. New Condition, you can consider the one transformation a QC check - passed
I am asking 40USD plus shipping cost.
Please PM or respond to this thread.
Thanks,
Ben
Bnz Toy
