RNSrobot
MASTERPIECE mp-32 Optimus Primal mp-34 Cheetor BEAST WARS
MP Primal and MP Cheetor. Each transformed once, in mint condition. Each includes original box, all paperwork, and all accessories/parts.

Primal $160
Cheetor $100

Buy both and get a deal.
Click image for larger version Name: 20180620_111954.jpg Views: 2 Size: 92.8 KB ID: 40125   Click image for larger version Name: 20180620_111944.jpg Views: 3 Size: 88.7 KB ID: 40126  
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
