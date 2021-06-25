Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Ruckley Creator Spotlight Interview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:47 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,925
IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Ruckley Creator Spotlight Interview


Series author Brian Ruckley discussed War’s End with author / social media correspondent Sam Maggs for the latest edition of the IDW Creator Spotlight. The Three-fold Spark has returned and nowhere on Cybertron is safe! Exarchon, who single-handedly started Cybertron’s last war, walks among the living again! Score the Online Exclusive variant cover of issue #1 here, play the interview clip after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post IDW’s Transformers: War’s End, Ruckley Creator Spotlight Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics TFCC Side Burn Complete With Instructions
Transformers
Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-S21 Ironhide Action F
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Optimus Prime And Prowl MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Titanium Megatron Complete With Stand?
Transformers
Transformers Rare Rescue Bots Flip Racers lot with Optimus Prime, Medix, Heat W.
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure 2004 Dinobot Triceradon
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Deluxe Class Blastcharge
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.