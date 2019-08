New War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 4 & 5, Astrotrain, and Fan Vote Battle 3-Pac

Via In Demand Toys , we have some new stock images featuring upcoming Siege figures. The images include photos of 2 members of Deluxe class Wave 4 (Barricade, Autobot Impactor), the members of the Fan Vote Battle 3-Pack (Holo Mirage, Powerdasher Aragon, Decepticon Impactor), Leader class Astrotrain, and Deluxe class Wave 5 (Spinister, Crosshairs). The images feature the figures on the Siege diorama previously used at last year's SDCC and NYCC, and even include measurements of the sizes and close-ups of their headsculpts. Check out the full images after the jump to inspect these much-anticipated figures in detail!