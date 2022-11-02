Hasbro designer Mark Maher is coming to us once again on his Instagram
tonight with another behind the scenes look at a new Transformers figure. This time he’s offering some details on the recently-revealed Holiday Optimus Prime! “Holiday Optimus Prime is going to light up your holiday season with a plethora of goodies for all sentient beings!! He comes equipped with his candy cane ion blaster, his matrix of holiday spirit, a candy striped trailer with his auto-launcher robot on the gift giving deck and he transforms into a snow covered licensed Volvo truck that will make anyone smile » Continue Reading.
