Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,154
Holiday Optimus Prime Behind The Scenes


Hasbro designer Mark Maher is coming to us once again on his Instagram tonight with another behind the scenes look at a new Transformers figure. This time he’s offering some details on the recently-revealed Holiday Optimus Prime! “Holiday Optimus Prime is going to light up your holiday season with a plethora of goodies for all sentient beings!! He comes equipped with his candy cane ion blaster, his matrix of holiday spirit, a candy striped trailer with his auto-launcher robot on the gift giving deck and he transforms into a snow covered licensed Volvo truck that will make anyone smile &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Holiday Optimus Prime Behind The Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



