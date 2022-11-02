The official Segway Instagram
and Twitter
accounts have announced a new Transformers x Segway collaboration. Segway
, well-known for the Segway personal transporter, scooters and karts, has announced some new Transformers-themed products. According to their teaser video
the following items are in the works: Bumblebee C8 electric Scooter Bumblebee GoKart Pro Optimus Prime GoKart Pro Megatron GT2 electric Scooter While we still have no official images yet, from what we can spot from the promotional video, it seems that these will be limited items featuring Transformers Evergreen art. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See the promotional » Continue Reading.
