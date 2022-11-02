Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Segway Teaser Images & Video


The official Segway Instagram and Twitter accounts have announced a new*Transformers x Segway collaboration. Segway, well-known for the Segway personal transporter, scooters and karts, has announced some new Transformers-themed products. According to their teaser video the following items are in the works: Bumblebee C8 electric Scooter Bumblebee GoKart Pro Optimus Prime GoKart Pro Megatron GT2 electric Scooter While we still have no official images yet, from what we can spot from the promotional video, it seems that these will be limited items featuring Transformers Evergreen art. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See the promotional &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Segway Teaser Images & Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



