|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Instagram user @PaxCybertron
*we can share for you some in-hand images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet.* Ramjet is part of the new Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra class (together with a Skullcruncher repack). This new mold has been spotted only in*Singapore
,*Chile
*and the US
prior to any official reveal. It features a pretty nice robot mode with a decent range of poseability, a detailed alt mode and the characteristic “Energon Armor” gimmick of the Ultra Class toys. this time with a eagle-inspired armor. See the images after the jump and then sound off » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca