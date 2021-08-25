Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Instagram user @PaxCybertron*we can share for you some in-hand images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet.* Ramjet is part of the new Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra class (together with a Skullcruncher repack). This new mold has been spotted only in*Singapore,*Chile*and the US prior to any official reveal. It features a pretty nice robot mode with a decent range of poseability, a detailed alt mode and the characteristic “Energon Armor” gimmick of the Ultra Class toys. this time with a eagle-inspired armor. See the images after the jump and then sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
