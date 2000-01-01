Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:09 PM   #1
GotBot
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,344
G1 Micromaster Gas Station with Greasepit Review
The Autobots had the construction site and fire station, the Decepticon Micromasters have the Airport and...this guy - the gas station with Greaspit...and it might, arguably, be the best of these 4 G1 Micromaster bases!
https://youtu.be/sUZgij1Baf0
