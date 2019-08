War For Cybertron: Siege Fan Vote Battle 3-Pack (Decepticon Impactor, Holo Mirage & P

Via Kevin Liu on YouTube *we can share for you some new in-hand images of the*War For Cybertron: Siege Fan Vote Battle 3-Pack (Decepticon Impactor, Holo Mirage & Powerdasher Aragon). This pack consists of*Holo Mirage (Siege Mirage in blue clear plastic), Powerdasher Aragon (Siege Cog with new head and deco) and Decepticon Impactor (slightly different deco of the original mold with a Decepticon Insignia and a new IDW head). Check out all the images after the break, as well as a video review, and then let us know your impressions on these variants on the 2005 Boards!