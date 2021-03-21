|
TakaraTomy Generations Select Special Web Manga Final Part #02 English Translation
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans blog
, we can share for you the*English translation of Takara Tomy Generations Select Special Web Manga Final Part #02. The story takes places immediately after the end of the final manga chapter part #01 (you can find an English translation*here
). Story goes more complex with several time travel characters and strange mix of Transformers timelines and events. We can see the origin of Primacron, his assistant and the Matrix for this continuity. Primus’ real intentions were a consequence of him realizing his future of creation and destruction. Ultra Megatron » Continue Reading.
