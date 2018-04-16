|
Rumor: Possible Studio Series Bonecrusher
We have a very interesting rumor for Transformers Movie collectors. A*possible Studio Series Bonecrusher*may be on the works. An image of Taobao listing was shared via TFCN Group on Facebook
. It indicates an upcoming Studio Series Bonecrusher. We only have a placeholder image here (it seems they used the shadow of the 2007 Deluxe mold), so we should take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. With no information on price or size, we can speculate a lot here. Bonecrusher is another popular character which many fans dream of a new bigger and proper » Continue Reading.
