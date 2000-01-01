|
looking for 3 modern GIJoe figures: Zartan, Storm Shadow, Destro
Looking for the following G.I. Joe figures (loose, but complete or carded):
Zartan v16 (2009) from Hall Of Heroes series
Zartan v22 (2015) from 50th Anniversary 'Vanishing Act' box set
Storm Shadow v30 (2009) from 'Cobra' box set
Storm Shadow v31 (2009) from Hall Of Heroes series
Destro v18 (2008) from 'DVD Battle Pack' box set #2
Only interested in one version of each GIJoe character. G.I. Joe figures don't need to have their file card. GI Joe figures must have their stand, though.