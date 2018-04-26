Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Requiem Of The Wreckers Full Color Cover


Artist Nick Roche has shared his*IDW Requiem Of The Wreckers Full Color Cover for our viewing pleasure. The cover was shared via Nich Roches Twitter, and it is an astonishing art indeed, with*Verity Carlo*and*Kup*in the center of the clash between*Springer*and*Impactor.*You may notice a mysterious face on the background and a small spider…. Tarantulas?* This title was previously announced via*Nich Roches Twitter, too. Written and drawn by*Nick Roche*himself, colored by*Josh Burcham,*and guest artists*Guido Guidi*and*Geoff Senior.*We are sure everybody is excited about the third IDW Wreckers title, but this time*this isnt a new mini-series, its a*double-length one-shot issue.*This title is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Requiem Of The Wreckers Full Color Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



