Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,003

Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Optimus Vs Starscream 2-pack Out in Canada



And with just a few hours to end this year, 2005 Boards member Vector Oracle is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-Pack*has been found at*Target in Richmond, California. This pack contains unaltered versions of the first Warrior Class Optimus Prime and Starscream. Happy hunting!



The post







More... And with just a few hours to end this year, 2005 Boards member Vector Oracle is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-Pack*has been found at*Target in Richmond, California. This pack contains unaltered versions of the first Warrior Class Optimus Prime and Starscream. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Optimus Vs Starscream 2-pack Out in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.