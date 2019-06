Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee Statue By Damtoys

Via Weibo user*??? *we have our first look at a new*Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee Statue By Damtoys, This new statue features an amazing Bumblebee sculpt and finishing. The brave yellow Autobot is standing ready to shoot his arm blaster and holding his battle hammer. To make things even more detailed, the base is a mix of Cybertron terrain with the body of a destroyed Nitro Zeus.* Bumblebee's arm blaster and Nitro's head have got LED lights and you can choose between two interchangeable heads for display (normal head and battle mask). We still have no information on release date