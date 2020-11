Tiffster Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: Vaughan Posts: 55

Re: ToysRUs.ca Transformers Sightings and discussion Toys r us Vaughan Mills has gigawatts as far as the eye can see. Micromasters on sale for half price and just got my ravage and laserbeak price adjusted. They also have Earthrise Megs, Quintesson, Arcee, Smokescreen in the Holiday Display by Paw Patrol. I came home with the only Allicon. Sadly no Sunstreaker which is high on my wishlist. Has anyone seen it in Vaughan area??