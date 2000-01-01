Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Today, 08:55 PM
#
1
Perceptor
Alternator
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Brlngtn/Okvlle/Mis's'ga/Tornto
Posts: 905
Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
I am actually looking to get feedback on the figure from those who have messed around with it in-hand. Thanks if you can help out.
Perceptor's BST Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=25055
Perceptor
Today, 09:00 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,798
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Mine the knees are really loose.
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
feedback
xueyue2
Today, 09:17 PM
#
3
andersox
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 247
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
xueyue2
Mine the knees are really loose.
Same here. But overall seems fine. The loose knees is more of an annoyance than an issue with posing for me.
andersox
Today, 09:19 PM
#
4
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,798
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
andersox
Same here. But overall seems fine. The loose knees is more of an annoyance than an issue with posing for me.
Right, same.
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
feedback
xueyue2
Today, 09:24 PM
#
5
Ransak The Elder
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 37
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
legs are loose on mine and my bird form feels like it has a lot of tension between the chest piece that pulls down and the little cab that lifts up.. How the legs fold in isnt really great.
Ransak The Elder
