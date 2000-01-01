Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:55 PM   #1
Perceptor
Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
I am actually looking to get feedback on the figure from those who have messed around with it in-hand. Thanks if you can help out.
Today, 09:00 PM   #2
xueyue2
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Mine the knees are really loose.
Today, 09:17 PM   #3
andersox
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Mine the knees are really loose.
Same here. But overall seems fine. The loose knees is more of an annoyance than an issue with posing for me.
Today, 09:19 PM   #4
xueyue2
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
Same here. But overall seems fine. The loose knees is more of an annoyance than an issue with posing for me.

Right, same.
Today, 09:24 PM   #5
Ransak The Elder
Re: Leader Doubledealer- any quality issues?
legs are loose on mine and my bird form feels like it has a lot of tension between the chest piece that pulls down and the little cab that lifts up.. How the legs fold in isnt really great.
