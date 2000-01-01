|
Star Wars Black Series Gamorean Guard is Now Out in Canada.
The new *Star Wars* *Black Series* *EB Games* Exclusive Gamorean Guard figure has been released. This item was sighted in Winnipeg. Price is about...
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.