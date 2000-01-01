Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #1
ronimus
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 2
Wanted - MP22 Ultra Magnus
Hey fellow Transformers fans.

I am looking to purchase a used MP-22 Ultra Magnus, if you have one for sale, please feel free to contact me.

Kind regards,

Ron H aka Ronimus
