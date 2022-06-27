Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King No. 293 Scans ? Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots, Masterpiece Skyfi


Via our very own mod Gamerlingual and*??????? on Facebook*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #293 features some new images of Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots, Masterpiece Skyfire, Legacy, Studio Series and other releases for the Japanese market. This month we have 10 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots ?*We have a 4-page special showing off new images of Masterpiece Shouki, Getsuei and Yukikaze in all their modes. As we reported a before, the magazine includes and official sticker sheet for Shouki to add extra details. Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire ?*A 2-page special featuring new Skyfire &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 293 Scans – Transformers Masterpiece MPG Trainbots, Masterpiece Skyfire, Legacy, Studio Series & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



