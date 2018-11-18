|
Official Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Bell County Comic Con Exclusive Variant Cover
If you are planning to attend*Bell County Comic Con 2019
, we have good news for you. There will be an Official Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Bell County Comic Con Exclusive Variant Cover available at the event. This new cover comes courtesy of IDW cover artist Edward Kraatz II
*with colors by Todd Turtle
. We see Bumblebee kneeling and holding a girl on his hand (Charlie?). Above him we can spot a jet and a helicopter, so we can bet they are Shatter and Dropkick. Bell County Comic Con
*will be held on August 3 and 4, 2019 at » Continue Reading.
The post Official Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Bell County Comic Con Exclusive Variant Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.