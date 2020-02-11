|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot Spotted At US Retail
2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot*has been spotted At US Retail. We had seen our*first stock images of this figure
*while back in 2019, and now the figure was found at*Target in Grand Junction, Colorado for*$14.99. A good price for this 11-inch toy. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans! Happy hunting!
