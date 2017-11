Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,170

Transformers Power Of The Primes Legends, Deluxes, Voyagers & Leaders Stock Images





Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for sharing new Transformers Power Of The Primes Legends, Deluxes, Voyagers & Leaders Stock Images in our forums. Bigger and clearer stock images have surfaced on forbiddenplanet.com and they give us a great view of the line up of the first figures of Power Of The Primes figures in packaging, insert cards, robot mode and alt mode. We have got pictures for: Legends Class Windcharger, Legends Class Beachcomber, Legends Class Slash, Legends Class Skrapnel

