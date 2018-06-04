Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pop Culture Shock G1 Bumblebee, Grimlock & Starscream 9-Inch Statues Images


Via Previews World*we can share new images of the Pop Culture Shock G1 Bumblebee, Grimlock &#38; Starscream*statues*that have been listed at Gamestop. These 9-inch statues are listed for around $40.00 to $60.00*and expected for release in February 24, 2021 (with final orders due: November 30, 2020). We have very nice stock images of these statues from different angles. Each characters is molded in G1 cartoon style with a small Autobot/Decepticon base. They are different from previous*Classic*and*Museum*scale Pop Culture Shock statues in the market. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock G1 Bumblebee, Grimlock & Starscream 9-Inch Statues Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



