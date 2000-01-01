|
Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt Released in Canada
Great Scott! The Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt
has hit store shelves in Canada. The figure is now available via EB Games priced at $59.99 before the Edge discount.
Have you seen this figure in your area?
.
