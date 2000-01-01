Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,693

Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt Released in Canada Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt has hit store shelves in Canada. The figure is now available via EB Games priced at $59.99 before the Edge discount.



Have you seen this figure in your area? Share your sightings in the Great Scott! Thehas hit store shelves in Canada. The figure is now available via EB Games priced at $59.99 before the Edge discount.Have you seen this figure in your area? Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca