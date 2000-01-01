Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:28 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,693
Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt Released in Canada
Great Scott! The Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt has hit store shelves in Canada. The figure is now available via EB Games priced at $59.99 before the Edge discount.

Have you seen this figure in your area? Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Collaborative Back to the Future Mash-Up Gigawatt.jpg Views: 8 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 47807  
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
back to the future, gigawatt

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Skids - G1 Commemorative Series VIII - Mint In Box - Rare
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
2001 TRANSFORMERS - MEGATRON Ultra Class - Predacon - ROBOTS IN DISGUISE - RID -
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.