Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Transformers Bumblebee Converting Costume By Disguise Costumes


Disguise.com has updated their listings with a new Officially Licensed Transformers Bumblebee Converting Costume. This is a very cool Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee costume which can convert into a car just by folding the pieces around your body. Simple but real fun and a perfect gift for kids on the upcoming Halloween. According to the listing, the costume includes a Jumpsuit, 3D tunic, detachable wheels, mask and pair of gloves and it will be available in two sizes Child S (4-6) and Child M (7-8). There's still no information on price or release date, but we are sure this item will take Halloween

The post Officially Licensed Transformers Bumblebee Converting Costume By Disguise Costumes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
