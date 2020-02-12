|
Japanese Cover Of IDW More Than Meets The Eye Volume 2 Revealed
Amazon.jp
have uploaded the new cover for the Japanese release of IDW’s More Than Meets The Eye Volume 2. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the previous IDW Transformers continuity. This 184-page volume collects More Then Meets The Eye issues 6 to 11, plus the annual 2012. It’s scheduled for release on February 28,*2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist*Naoyuki Fujisawa
*featuring the infamous Decepticon Justice Division!
