Xtreme987 Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 3,865

Titans Return Perceptor & Rumble



Thanks for checking out my ad. Take care. Would prefer to get both of them in package if possible & hopefully not pay the outrageous scalper prices like on ebay. Anyway let me know & maybe we can work out a deal.Thanks for checking out my ad. Take care.