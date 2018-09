Transformers artist Ken Christiansen to attend TFcon Chicago 2018

TFcon is*happy to welcome*Ken Christiansen*to TFcon Chicago 2018. His projects include*Transformers Video Game Concept Art,*multiple covers for IDW’s Transformers comics, and toy development for Hasbro brands, including Transformers, Star Wars, and more.*He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. TFcon – America’s largest fan-run Transformers convention *returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the*Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center*in Rosemont, IL with special guests*BUD DAVIS*(the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and*STEPHEN KEENER*(the voices of » Continue Reading. The post Transformers artist Ken Christiansen to attend TFcon Chicago 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM