Transformers artist Ken Christiansen to attend TFcon Chicago 2018
TFcon is*happy to welcome*Ken Christiansen*to TFcon Chicago 2018. His projects include*Transformers Video Game Concept Art,*multiple covers for IDWs Transformers comics, and toy development for Hasbro brands, including Transformers, Star Wars, and more.*He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
*returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the*Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center*in Rosemont, IL with special guests*BUD DAVIS*(the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and*STEPHEN KEENER*(the voices of » Continue Reading.
