Super_Megatron
Transformers artist Ken Christiansen to attend TFcon Chicago 2018


TFcon is happy to welcome Ken Christiansen to TFcon Chicago 2018. His projects include Transformers Video Game Concept Art, multiple covers for IDWs Transformers comics, and toy development for Hasbro brands, including Transformers, Star Wars, and more. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. TFcon  Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL with special guests BUD DAVIS (the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and STEPHEN KEENER

The post Transformers artist Ken Christiansen to attend TFcon Chicago 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



