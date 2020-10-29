|
Generations Selects Abominus Official Production Samples & Comparison Images
Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*we can share for you a nice set of production sample and comparison images of the new*Generations Selects Abominus. We have HQ images of each Terrorcon and Abominus side by side to the original Power Of The Primes molds, so you can spot all the new accessories and deco in each figure. A very nice update to the original releases for sure. Check out the mirrored gallery after the break (POTP on the left, new Generarions Selects on the right) and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.
