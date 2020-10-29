Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,631
Generations Selects Abominus Official Production Samples & Comparison Images


Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*we can share for you a nice set of production sample and comparison images of the new*Generations Selects Abominus. We have HQ images of each Terrorcon and Abominus side by side to the original Power Of The Primes molds, so you can spot all the new accessories and deco in each figure. A very nice update to the original releases for sure. Check out the mirrored gallery after the break (POTP on the left, new Generarions Selects on the right) and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post Generations Selects Abominus Official Production Samples & Comparison Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 12:59 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,570
Re: Generations Selects Abominus Official Production Samples & Comparison Images
is it a nice deco? Sure. Is it worth twice the damn cost as retail? Hell no.
