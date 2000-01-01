Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 478
Pulse Cancelling some Pit Pre-orders
I got mine from EB but before that I ordered with Pulse and then offered my pulse order to another board member at cost and now I got a cancellation email from pulse on that pre order.
Click image for larger version Name: Capture.JPG Views: 20 Size: 69.9 KB ID: 47691  
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
