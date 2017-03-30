Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,276
Titans Return Sixshot and Last Knight Deluxe Wave 1 arrive in Russia


We’ve got word of some new Transformers toys arriving in Russia – and once again arriving there before many outlets in Europe. This time, we’ve got word that Titans Return Sixshot and Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 1 have been found at Russian retail. These were found in*“Dochki-Synochki” (Daughters-Sons) in the shopping and entertainment center “Aviapark” in Moscow. Happy hunting, one and all!

The post Titans Return Sixshot and Last Knight Deluxe Wave 1 arrive in Russia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
