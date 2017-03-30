Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,276

Titans Return Sixshot and Last Knight Deluxe Wave 1 arrive in Russia



We’ve got word of some new Transformers toys arriving in Russia – and once again arriving there before many outlets in Europe. This time, we’ve got word that Titans Return Sixshot and Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 1 have been found at Russian retail. These were found in*“Dochki-Synochki” (Daughters-Sons) in the shopping and entertainment center “Aviapark” in Moscow. Happy hunting, one and all!



