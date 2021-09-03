Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
PPL Toys PPL-02 Combat Aircraft (G1 Starscream Model Kit) Renders


New third party company PPL Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account, renders of their new PPL-02 Combat Aircraft (G1 Starscream Model Kit). This is an easy-to-assembly non transformable model kit. Al pieces come pre-painted and they are snap-on parts so any glue is needed to assemble it. The renders show a very cartoon-accurate G1 Starscream with several extra accessories like his coronation parts, a G1 Megatron gun, fire blast effects and a wide range of poseability. This figure should be the 13 cm tall like their PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit). The Megatron gun is compatible with this model.

