PPL Toys PPL-02 Combat Aircraft (G1 Starscream Model Kit) Renders
New third party company*PPL Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, renders of their new PPL-02 Combat Aircraft (G1 Starscream Model Kit). This is an easy-to-assembly non transformable model kit. Al pieces come pre-painted and they are snap-on parts so any glue is needed to assemble it. The renders show a very cartoon-accurate G1 Starscream with several extra accessories like his coronation parts, a G1 Megatron gun, fire blast effects and a wide range of poseability. This figure should be the 13 cm tall like their*PPL-01*Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit)
. The Megatron gun is compatible with this model » Continue Reading.
