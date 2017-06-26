Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
down_shift
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
Our friends at Ages Three And Up have stopped by to let us know of a new product and pre-order update!

Check it out after the jump!
agesthreeandup
New for Pre-Order MMC R29 Aero Alpha, Toy World Metallic Dino Set, MakeToys Thunder Erebus and MakeToys Galaxy Meteor! Re-stock of Mastermade Titan Ready to Ship and more....
------------------------------------------------------------
** Product Updates
------------------------------------------------------------

June 26, 2017

** Mastermind Creations R29 Aero Alpha
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Order - Reserve Now! http://ss1.us/a/PejdSHMx?utm_source=...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID]


** ToyWorld Metallic Dino Combiner Set
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Order - Reserve Today! http://ss1.us/a/BG9lR8mb?utm_source=...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** Maketoys - MTCD-03SP Thunder Erebus
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Order - Reserve Today! http://ss1.us/a/07kH56mC?utm_source=...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** Maketoys - MTRM-10 Galaxy Meteor
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-orders - Reserve Now!http://ss1.us/a/LQHf5XE1?utm_source=...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** DNA - DK-04M Metroplex Foot Upgrade
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Order - Upgrade Today! http://ss1.us/a/uw8p9wur?utm_source=...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** Master Made - Titan
------------------------------------------------------------
Re-Stock Now Available to Ship!http://ss1.us/a/mY5aqx1c?utm_source=...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** See All New Arrivals
------------------------------------------------------------
(http://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-ar...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID])

** See All Recent Pre-orders
------------------------------------------------------------
(http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preord...f5a9ce&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
Ages Three and Up
