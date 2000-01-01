View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 2: Cheetor (Transmetal) vs. Rampage Cheetor (Transmetal) 0 0% Rampage 4 100.00%

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 to face Dinobot (this tournament round begins February 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 2: Cheetor (Transmetal) vs. Rampage



Cheetor (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Youthful, action-oriented firebrand with boundless energy, confidence, and a desire to prove himself. Transforms into a robotic cheetah; one of the fastest of the Maximals with sprinting speed and great agility, plus flip-out side-mounted jets for flight. Armed with a tail whip and hidden hand-mounted energy blasters. Transmetal body provides improved strength, but lack of experience and a tendency to rush into situations unprepared can lead to trouble.



Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.





