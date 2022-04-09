2005 Boards member*engledogg*has shared in our forums a new listing for an*Amazon Exclusive Transformers Primal Team (Rescue Bots) 3-Pack. These pack consists of re-releases of the Rescan Dino Optimus Prime
, Rescan Dino Bumblebee
*and Rescan Motorcycle Grimlock
. While all of them are Rescue Bots toys, there’s no visible Rescue Bots or the new Dinobots Adventures logo, just a generic “Transformers” logo inside the packaging. You can already order it via this Amazon listing
for $27.99. See all the new stock images plus some in-hand images, courtesy of some Amazon customer, after the jump.
