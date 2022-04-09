Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Amazon Exclusive Transformers Primal Team (Rescue Bots) 3-Pack Images


2005 Boards member*engledogg*has shared in our forums a new listing for an*Amazon Exclusive Transformers Primal Team (Rescue Bots) 3-Pack. These pack consists of re-releases of the Rescan Dino Optimus Prime, Rescan Dino Bumblebee*and Rescan Motorcycle Grimlock. While all of them are Rescue Bots toys, there’s no visible Rescue Bots or the new Dinobots Adventures logo, just a generic “Transformers” logo inside the packaging. You can already order it via this Amazon listing*for $27.99. See all the new stock images plus some in-hand images, courtesy of some Amazon customer, after the jump. Click on the discussion link &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Amazon Exclusive Transformers Primal Team (Rescue Bots) 3-Pack Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
