Transformer storage tips Hey dudes,



Since the Titans Return line started my TF collection has really grown and I'm starting to cycle stuff out of my displays to make room for new stuff.



I'm normally a Joe collector so storage comes in two types; figs in smallish zip-loc(tm) bags then stacked in a small-medium tote and large totes full of vehicles with bags of missiles and such, but mostly air.



I've found with Transformers that since they're so much heavier and there are SO many different sizes, I've resorted to wrapping larger figs in plastic grocery bags and stuffing them into bankers boxes (totes would end up weighing too much once full)



