|
Possible First Look At Sparkless (Zombie/Rust) Barricade And Clear Purple Paleotrex
Via*Cybertron Philippines Facebook group
, we have images of two possible upcoming figures:*Sparkless (Zombie/Rust) Barricade And Purple Clear Paleotrex. Sparkless is a redeco of the Siege Barricade mold with extreme rusty finishing all over his body, based on the generic zombie robots we saw in the War For Cybetron: Siege cartoon. We also have a look at a clear purple plastic version of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex. These figures have been rumored from a while, and now we finally have some images to share with you. Anyway, let’s wait for an official confirmation about their respective release. Click on the bar » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Sparkless (Zombie/Rust) Barricade And Clear Purple Paleotrex
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca