Possible First Look At Sparkless (Zombie/Rust) Barricade And Clear Purple Paleotrex

Via* Cybertron Philippines Facebook group , we have images of two possible upcoming figures:*Sparkless (Zombie/Rust) Barricade And Purple Clear Paleotrex. Sparkless is a redeco of the Siege Barricade mold with extreme rusty finishing all over his body, based on the generic zombie robots we saw in the War For Cybetron: Siege cartoon. We also have a look at a clear purple plastic version of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex. These figures have been rumored from a while, and now we finally have some images to share with you. Anyway, let’s wait for an official confirmation about their respective release. Click on the bar » Continue Reading. The post Possible First Look At Sparkless (Zombie/Rust) Barricade And Clear Purple Paleotrex appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM