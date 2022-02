Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,859

Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Core Hot Rod Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Mumble-bee*we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Core Hot Rod has been found at US retail. The last figure in the Kingdom line to be found at US retail was spotted at a Walmart store in*Auburn, Maine. Just keep in mind that the figure was not in the store’s system yet, but be sure to check your local stores to try to hunt this figure. Happy hunting!



