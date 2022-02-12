In a bit of surprising news this morning, Lego news site Promobricks
is reporting that the company may soon be releasing an Optimus Prime set! The details given are that it will be fully transformable without disassembling as well as that it will include a weapon, jetpack and information plaque. It will reportedly cost 169.99 euro ($192.96*approximately), consist of 1508 pieces, and will be released in May of this year. The site speculates that it will be based on his appearance in the upcoming Rise of the Beasts film, and also notes that due to the film’s delay into » Continue Reading.
