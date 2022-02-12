Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron Fine Art Prints By Sideshow Images


Via Sideshow website, we have our first look at the new*Transformers Optimus Prime &#038; Megatron fine art Prints.* These special prints of the classic Transformers commanders, drawn by artist*Orlando Arocena will be a limited run of 450 pieces each. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but according to Sideshow website, pre-orders should be live soon. Click on the bar to see the promotional images of each art and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron Fine Art Prints By Sideshow Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



