Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Underrated Figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:43 AM   #1
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Gatchatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 50
Underrated Figures
DOTM Sky-Hammer. This guy has maintained a prime (no pun intended) spot on the collection shelf despite a lot of "challengers" in the years since I got 'im... I dunno - I just think this guy is pretty slick:
Gatchatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:02 AM   #2
there_is_a_martens
Beasty
there_is_a_martens's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 367
Re: Underrated Figures
I always thought Animated Wreck Gar doesn't get enough love. That might be my single favorite Transformer to absent-mindedly fiddle with.
__________________
Okay, hand me the bomb.
there_is_a_martens is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
sky-hammer, voyager

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Scourge Ratbat Blitzwing Cyclonus Sweep Darkwing Universe G1
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Toy Lot G1
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series II Starscream New Sealed 2002
Transformers
Transformers Generations / Alternators Cyclonus Kup Perceptor Shockwave Lot
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Rhinox Rampage Depth Charge Obsidian Beast
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.