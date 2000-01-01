Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:43 AM
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 50
Underrated Figures
DOTM Sky-Hammer. This guy has maintained a prime (no pun intended) spot on the collection shelf despite a lot of "challengers" in the years since I got 'im... I dunno - I just think this guy is pretty slick:
there_is_a_martens
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 367
Re: Underrated Figures
I always thought Animated Wreck Gar doesn't get enough love. That might be my single favorite Transformer to absent-mindedly fiddle with.
Okay, hand me the bomb.
