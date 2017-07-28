|
Robot Hero R-01 Durden and Barney
Site sponsor Bigbadtoystore.com has added a new preorder
for a new release from third party group Robot Hero. R-01 Durden and Barney are 3rd party homages to Soundwave’s cassette duo of Slugfest and Overkill. These tapes will be Masterpiece sized and fit inside Masterpiece Soundwave’s chest storage. The pair of cassettes will run you $39.99 and they are scheduled for release next month. Check out the images after the break and you can lock in your preorder at the link above.
