|
Transformers Spinoff Bumblebee To Recieve $22 Million Tax Credit
An article in*Los Angeles Times
*states that*Bumblebee the spinoff movie from Paramounts Transformers franchise, will shoot in California with the help of a $22-million tax credit. Its the largest tax break awarded to date under a state program aimed at curbing so-called runaway production. The new movie will film entirely in California, according to a Paramount spokesman. Production is expected to take place in the Los Angeles area as well as in Northern California, according to two people familiar with the project who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The production, described only in state » Continue Reading.
